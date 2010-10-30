Michael Parenteau

Aces Flying

Aces Flying illustration hand drawn black white psychedelic coloring book
An illustration I did a while back... I am working on a psychedelic coloring book and will be posting my illustrations as I produce them.

Posted on Oct 30, 2010
