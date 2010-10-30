▲Claudiu Ungureanu

Pumpkineye

Pumpkineye pumpkin halloween pumpkineye black cat caramel apple
Concept i did a while ago. Pumpkineye it's a pumpkin character, in a hypnotic condition, hence the eyes and the name. You know, the black cat, the night and the moon, the witch, the magic...symbols. It also look like an apple, and this is related to those tasty caramel/taffy/delicious apples:p, the 'halloweener' food:) A great ocasion to post it here and to say: Happy Halloween! to all Americans, Scots and Irish and you that celebrate! Trick or treat?

Posted on Oct 30, 2010
