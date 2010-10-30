Weather Display

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just playing around with some ideas for visualizing weather data, most likely for an Android app. So far, it's capable of showing 9 distinct "current" data points, plus past and forecast data for 6 of those. I might be able to put a few more in there too, but I like the simplicity so far, so I'm not sure if I want to add too much to it.
It sort of matches the Android design sensibility of providing exactly what you need and nothing more. That's probably not for everybody, but I sure like it!