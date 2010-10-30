Marty Alchin

Weather Display

Weather Display android weather data visualization
Just playing around with some ideas for visualizing weather data, most likely for an Android app. So far, it's capable of showing 9 distinct "current" data points, plus past and forecast data for 6 of those. I might be able to put a few more in there too, but I like the simplicity so far, so I'm not sure if I want to add too much to it.

It sort of matches the Android design sensibility of providing exactly what you need and nothing more. That's probably not for everybody, but I sure like it!

Posted on Oct 30, 2010
