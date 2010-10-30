Weather Display

Just playing around with some ideas for visualizing weather data, most likely for an Android app. So far, it's capable of showing 9 distinct "current" data points, plus past and forecast data for 6 of those. I might be able to put a few more in there too, but I like the simplicity so far, so I'm not sure if I want to add too much to it.

It sort of matches the Android design sensibility of providing exactly what you need and nothing more. That's probably not for everybody, but I sure like it!