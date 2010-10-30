Elias Keppens

iOS Camera icon replacements icon icons camera ios retina iphone4 theme oceano manuel sanchez
2 icons wich I might or might not include in Oceano's release because these were inspired alot by Manuel Sanchez. Hope I get your permission dude :)

Posted on Oct 30, 2010
