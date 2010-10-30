Alex Miles

New layout

Alex Miles
Alex Miles
  • Save
New layout box shadow inset css business card typekit trent walton would be proud
Download color palette

No images were harmed in the process of making this.

648182d62f036714d32b6603d0c13139
Rebound of
Online business card
By Alex Miles
View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2010
Alex Miles
Alex Miles

More by Alex Miles

View profile
    • Like