Jacob Cass

Horse Crown Logo

Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Hire Me
  • Save
Horse Crown Logo logo knight elegant horse crown chess
Download color palette

Updated horse crown logo as well as underlying grid structure.

6e9e6e241c77f458ef434d58ab51ecfd
Rebound of
Horse Chess Crown Logo
By Jacob Cass
View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2010
Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Build your brand with strategy + design.
Hire Me

More by Jacob Cass

View profile
    • Like