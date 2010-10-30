Mladjan Antic

Freebie - website psd design

Mladjan Antic
Mladjan Antic
  • Save
Freebie - website psd design freebie ui website grey elegant web
Download color palette

This is one of my old, unused designs. I was idea to build some WP themes for sale. Because I gave up that idea, I give you one of them for free.
PSD is here: http://www.anticdesign.info/v2/freebies/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2010
Mladjan Antic
Mladjan Antic

More by Mladjan Antic

View profile
    • Like