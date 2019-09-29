Didi Kurniawan

Illustrations for sarjanalidi.com

Didi Kurniawan
Didi Kurniawan
Hire Me
  • Save
Illustrations for sarjanalidi.com figma ecommerce landingpage header hero website illustrator flatdesign illustration
Download color palette

Illustration for sarjanalidi.com page.
Done in figma.
Check The Live Website : www.sarjanalidi.com

don't forget to leave some love.
Thanks

************

You want to work with me or just say hello?
Drop us a few lines at hello.didikurniawan@gmail.com

Also follow me on Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

Shot 4x
Rebound of
SarjanaLidi Website
By Timotius Muliawan
Didi Kurniawan
Didi Kurniawan
𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵 𝘋𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘦𝘳. Available for Projects
Hire Me

More by Didi Kurniawan

View profile
    • Like