My Site Mockup no_1

Yay i launched my personal site, and it was all done in iWeb lol

No this is temporary but i would like to have a site that is full in css etc.

I want to have transitions, fade effects etc so if there any brave souls up for the task of helping me with that id be happy as a camper!

http://www.pedjarusic.com/Works/Home.html

^ BOOM click and be like woow :P

Oh yeah now download links yet cuz i haven't had the time to upload everything and create custom previews, in due time, also for the portfolio page. But my main effort in this was the basic layout and style i want to incorporate :)