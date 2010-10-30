Zach Waugh

Crosshairs with updated overlay

Zach Waugh
Zach Waugh
  • Save
Crosshairs with updated overlay
Download color palette

Working on adjusting the overlay, thinking about always keeping the dimensions outside the overlay so it doesn't obstruct the content. Thoughts?

7651b08457cdaa4e7aab28542911cd7c
Rebound of
Crosshairs app
By Zach Waugh
Posted on Oct 30, 2010
Zach Waugh
Zach Waugh

More by Zach Waugh

View profile
    • Like