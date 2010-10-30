Adam Campbell

Hot Meteor 2

Hot Meteor 2
Modified the M with a matching hook. I think it helps pop the letter out a bit more, and balances it all.

On a Frank Chimero inspired palette as well: http://dribbble.com/shots/72271-Distance

Rebound of
Hot Meteor
Posted on Oct 30, 2010
