Felt like having a go at some UI design, and this was a nice, easy place to start. Icons used are by Miro Keller
For best view, have your face roughly 10cm from the screen :)
If you feel like it, why not rebound with your own login window design? Who knows, I might even give a prize for the best. Probably not, but you never know.
Although you do know. And I won't.
Maybe.