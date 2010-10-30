Felt like having a go at some UI design, and this was a nice, easy place to start. Icons used are by Miro Keller

For best view, have your face roughly 10cm from the screen :)

If you feel like it, why not rebound with your own login window design? Who knows, I might even give a prize for the best. Probably not, but you never know.

Although you do know. And I won't.

Maybe.