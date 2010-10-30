Conor O'Driscoll

Login Window

Conor O'Driscoll
Conor O'Driscoll
  • Save
Login Window mac osx computer technology ui dark pattern pixel letterpress apple
Download color palette

Felt like having a go at some UI design, and this was a nice, easy place to start. Icons used are by Miro Keller

For best view, have your face roughly 10cm from the screen :)

If you feel like it, why not rebound with your own login window design? Who knows, I might even give a prize for the best. Probably not, but you never know.

Although you do know. And I won't.

Maybe.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2010
Conor O'Driscoll
Conor O'Driscoll

More by Conor O'Driscoll

View profile
    • Like