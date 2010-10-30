Mo's Wanted Movember Website - Thanks To

Adam Campion

Mo's Wanted Movember Website

A group project at twentysix tracking the progress of our tash growing throughout November. We're hoping to raise £3000 this year and hope this website will help encourage people to donate to our Movember group.

www.moswanted.co.uk - We'll be adding more to the website through out November

Posted on Oct 30, 2010
