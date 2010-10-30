DS Isolatie

Dieter De Weirdt

Dieter De Weirdt
Dieter De Weirdt
A bit more depth in roof (gradient) + shadow on the chimney
And some variations on the text...
Which one should i go further on?

By Dieter De Weirdt
Posted on Oct 30, 2010
