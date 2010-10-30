Paul Sirmon

Buzzbomb Creative Logo

Paul Sirmon
Paul Sirmon
Hire Me
  • Save
Buzzbomb Creative Logo yellow logo
Download color palette

I fixed the pattern in the background.

78e6f489f3c194987bbb2918e5a922c5
Rebound of
Buzzbomb Creative Logo
By Paul Sirmon
View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2010
Paul Sirmon
Paul Sirmon
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Paul Sirmon

View profile
    • Like