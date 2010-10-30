Kate Anderson

Pixel Nourish - Logo Idea

Pixel Nourish - Logo Idea
Feedback welcome.

Been trying to think of a nice mini-logo to use for certian things. I'm not sure, but I think this might be a bit... complex... especially if I want to shrink it down.

One thing I hate about this is the P tail and N, where they almost touch. Yuck. Couldn't think of a good solution.

Posted on Oct 30, 2010
