Digg copied Twitters "Tweet" button!?

Digg copied Twitters "Tweet" button!?
NOTE: The Digg button never used to be like this, even after the new Digg launched. Digg changed their button days after Twitter created theirs. Coincidence? I think not!!

Posted on Oct 30, 2010
