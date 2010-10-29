Kelvin Farrell

Kelvin Farrell
Kelvin Farrell
Kids Guide logo
A new concept for the kids guide logo I am working on . Trying to make the logo look professional yet friendly and approachable.

Softened the tone of colours from the original design.

Feedback appreciated.

Rebound of
Family 'tree'
By Kelvin Farrell
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
