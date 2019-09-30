Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kavita Khati

Online Payment Application

Kavita Khati
Kavita Khati
  • Save
Online Payment Application vector ux ui transfer bill payment iconography logo design minimal cards listing graphic wallet password history home page add card card offers mobile app payment app
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!
This is Online Payment Mobile Application Concept. I tried to make it simple and minimal and user-friendly.
Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!
Available for work inquiry
Let's talk: imkavitakhati@gmail.com

Follow me on:
Instagram | Twitter | Behance

Kavita Khati
Kavita Khati

More by Kavita Khati

View profile
    • Like