École de Condé #3 🎓- Master

Hello 👋

I continue sharing pieces a project made a few months ago with Viens-là

This is a redesign for the École de Condé website, the reference higher education school for design, illustration, photography, animation and heritage restoration. Its training is registered with the National Register of Professional Certifications (RNCP) level I and II.

Unfortunately the work was not used.

We had proposed immersive features such as virtual tours of the school, interactive form / search and an anchor navigation.

Cheers!

Credits :

Viens-là

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram