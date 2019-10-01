Clément Casanas

École de Condé #1 🎓- Homepage

École de Condé #1 🎓- Homepage design school design black blue pink educational interactive form training education school branding ui design ux design interface webdesign website typography interaction concept art direction
Hello 👋

I'm glad to share a project made a few months ago with Viens-là

This is a redesign for the École de Condé website, the reference higher education school for design, illustration, photography, animation and heritage restoration. Its training is registered with the National Register of Professional Certifications (RNCP) level I and II.

Unfortunately the work was not used.

We had proposed immersive features such as virtual tours of the school, interactive form / search and an anchor navigation.

Cheers!

Credits :
Viens-là

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

