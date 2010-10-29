Drew Wilson

100% CSS3 for Valio Con

100% CSS3 for Valio Con css3 valio con polaroid photo
This is actually a screen grab from safari :D

No images used here (other than the people themselves). The polariod is 100% CSS3 !!!

I'll be releasing this in the wild soon over at: www.valiocon.com

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
