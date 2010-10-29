Kyle Fiedler

Autumn on the Hudson

Site that I designed over a year ago for my private art teacher in high school is finally about to be launched. I wish I could go back in time and make some changes to the design but alas I've yet to make a time machine.

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
