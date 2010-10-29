Elias Keppens

Facetime upgrade

Elias Keppens
Elias Keppens
  • Save
Facetime upgrade icon icons faces iphone4 retina oceano theme apple
Download color palette

Thanks for the... inspiring comments everyone haha :)
Improved the icon a little, let me know what you think!

3189b4a75f6d59ea7283f6236c0232cd
Rebound of
Face-to-Facetime
By Elias Keppens
View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Elias Keppens
Elias Keppens

More by Elias Keppens

View profile
    • Like