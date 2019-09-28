Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nour Oumousse

Abstract butterfly!

Abstract butterfly! animal bird logodesign abstract eyes wings monochrome illustration geometric logo design symbol brand branding mark icon logo firefly butterfly
Abstract Butterfly !
A butterfly symbol ( Unused design ).

Exclusive, Trademarkable Logo :
This logo will be sold once. Copyright transfers to the buyer.

Editable:
Professional customization is included in the price: text change (or addition), color change, minor design changes.

Original Vector Art:
Original vector EPS format and high-resolution JPG format. Additional formats on request at no extra charge.

For custom logos and other inquiries, contact me:
nour@oumousse.com

Iconist, Illustrator & Brand Designer
