Abby Janke

Portfolio Index

Abby Janke
Abby Janke
  • Save
Portfolio Index linen noise blue portfolio gray
Download color palette

Working on a mockup for my portfolio. Felt like mixing it up and using some different textures throughout it.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Abby Janke
Abby Janke

More by Abby Janke

View profile
    • Like