Kyle Steed

I Live In Dallas v.4

Kyle Steed
Kyle Steed
  • Save
I Live In Dallas v.4 dallas texas logo hand-drawn
Download color palette

Tightened up the area under Dallas. Removed 2 stars and increased the size of "dot com". Also, toying with the idea of an outside border that would enclose the logo. I was thinking die-cut stickers or something.

06131ebec20293d16de5e8deef0b2d92
Rebound of
I Live In Dallas Dot Com
By Kyle Steed
View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Kyle Steed
Kyle Steed

More by Kyle Steed

View profile
    • Like