Mute Button (It's a Mime)

Mute Button (It's a Mime)
This is a concept I've been tossing around in my head for a while. What if... you used a mime to represent a mute button! I've been wanting to combine my love of interface design and my fascination of mimes so this was a no-brainer. I need to find a way to show that it's muted or not muted, so that's next on the agenda. What do you think?

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
The Future is Bright
