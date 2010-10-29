Mute Button (It's a Mime)

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is a concept I've been tossing around in my head for a while. What if... you used a mime to represent a mute button! I've been wanting to combine my love of interface design and my fascination of mimes so this was a no-brainer. I need to find a way to show that it's muted or not muted, so that's next on the agenda. What do you think?