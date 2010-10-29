Troy Gilbert

Mockingbird Designer Refresh

Troy Gilbert
Troy Gilbert
  • Save
Mockingbird Designer Refresh mockingbird designer app ui
Download color palette

Added the nice little gradients at the foot of each section, can't decide if there should be a pixel thin highlight as well (at the edge above "BLOCKS").

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Troy Gilbert
Troy Gilbert

More by Troy Gilbert

View profile
    • Like