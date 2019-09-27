Aerolab's Illustration Style

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The concept behind Aerolab's new illustration style, is to give the idea of bringing things to life, as a product agency and to compose, we combine shapes and textures with eyes, faces and character-like features. In this way, simple geometric compositions can turn into relatable characters that help communicate all kinds of situations.
There's a few early concepts and explorations in terms of how this system would work in different contexts and supports.