Alejandro Ramirez

Aerolab's Illustration Style

Aerolab's Illustration Style identity agency corporate editorial geometric shapes texture design character style illustration branding brand design brand identity
Download color palette
  1. Aerolab-Illustration-Style-01.png
  2. Aerolab-Illustration-Style-02.png
  3. Aerolab-Illustration-Style-04.jpg
  4. Aerolab-Illustration-Style-03.jpg

The concept behind Aerolab's new illustration style, is to give the idea of bringing things to life, as a product agency and to compose, we combine shapes and textures with eyes, faces and character-like features. In this way, simple geometric compositions can turn into relatable characters that help communicate all kinds of situations.

There's a few early concepts and explorations in terms of how this system would work in different contexts and supports.

Alejandro Ramirez
Alejandro Ramirez
Designer with a ❤︎ for illustration【●⤻●】
