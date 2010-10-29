Maura Cluthe

10/29/10, doodle

Maura Cluthe
Maura Cluthe
  • Save
10/29/10, doodle doodle drawing illustration faces hyperdoodle rapidograph sketch maura cluthe
Download color palette

just playing around with my new Rapidograph and sketchbook.

see the final, here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/fragmented/5127142234/

Maura Cluthe
Maura Cluthe

More by Maura Cluthe

View profile
    • Like