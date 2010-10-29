Bryan Garvin

Dribbble 102910b

Bryan Garvin
Bryan Garvin
  • Save
Dribbble 102910b site design texture
Download color palette

An update to: http://drbl.in/72248. Decided to brighten up the links, making it a bit warmer. Added a bit more depth to some of the lettering. Looks less faded.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Bryan Garvin
Bryan Garvin

More by Bryan Garvin

View profile
    • Like