Bellingham,WA - City Of Subdued Excitement

Bellingham,WA - City Of Subdued Excitement bellingham washington city of subdued excitement green gold
Its never to late to jump on a meme right?

Since there are already a few Chicago's, I decided to do a tribute to my hometown, who happens to sport the best city motto around.

Haven't heard of Bellingham before? This is a required primer: http://t.co/EN7axBZ

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
