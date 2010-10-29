Nick Jones

Now with League Gothic!

design vintage posters travel
Trying out League Gothic. I like it, but the kerning needs work.

Washington slept here
By Nick Jones
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Product, web, graphic and UX designer.
