Abinash Mohanty

Flexi Illustration Style - Hero V 1.0

Flexi Illustration Style - Hero V 1.0
Happy Friday Guys! As I explained in my last dribbble shot regarding how I’m exploring few and new product illustration styles without leaving my existing product design work, this is one of them. This particular illustration style is pretty fluid in nature as well as flexible. And hence I’ve named this style to Flexi.

I hope you like it.

Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

