Ayoub Hussain - Logo Grid

ui illustration logo design brand identity negative space logotype designer smart mark logomark belt trademark a letter a day negativespace grid design brand branding identity designer lettermark negative space logo typography
Back in 2018, i created this logo for Ayoub Hussain, a Jiu Jitsu Coach. After brainstorming several concepts i decided to create an A that resembles a Martial Arts belt.

Can you notice all the differences from the previous version?

If you like the improvements, press "L"

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Rebound of
Ayoub Hussain - Logo Design
By Wisecraft
