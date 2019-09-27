Ayoub Hussain - Logo Grid

Back in 2018, i created this logo for Ayoub Hussain, a Jiu Jitsu Coach. After brainstorming several concepts i decided to create an A that resembles a Martial Arts belt.

Can you notice all the differences from the previous version?

If you like the improvements, press "L" ⚡

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--