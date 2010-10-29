Trent Walton

Lettering.js

Trent Walton
Trent Walton
  • Save
Lettering.js franchise red blue yellow green typography type meta serif lettering.js
Download color palette

Finished building out this site and launched it today! It's even got heartfelt quotes from friends who've taken it for a spin :)

If you put it to use, please do let us know!

00d6e5dc7acadb4fe25145b08619c28b
Rebound of
Lettering.js Microsite
By Dave Rupert
View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Designer, web builder, music maker

More by Trent Walton

View profile
    • Like