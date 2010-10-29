Damien Aresta

The Word Magazine

Damien Aresta
Damien Aresta
The Word Magazine typography magazine
This time, the theme was The Rough Edges. We thought about these guys burning themselves, we did the same the paper.

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Damien Aresta
Damien Aresta

