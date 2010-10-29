Gert Jan Lodder

Safari Icon

Gert Jan Lodder
Gert Jan Lodder
  • Save
Safari Icon safari icon icons replacement dock customization
Download color palette

A revised version of my Safari (replacement) Icon, 100% drawn in Photoshop.

Download

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Gert Jan Lodder
Gert Jan Lodder

More by Gert Jan Lodder

View profile
    • Like