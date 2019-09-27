SAM JI
Fireart Studio

Funky

SAM JI
Fireart Studio
SAM JI for Fireart Studio
Funky vector illustration flat illustration modern illustration modern design picasso guitar editorial art editorial illustration illustrator illustration
FUNKY PERIOD.
my interpretation of Picasso's Old Guitarist, the most iconic painting of his Blue Period

Swipe for closer view

Check out my Instagram for more updates and illustration process videos

Thank you

Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
We're a boutique design and software development company.
