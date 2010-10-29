owen the owen.

robot-built minion units.

owen the owen.
owen the owen.
  • Save
robot-built minion units. robots pixel 8bit icons illustration
Download color palette

marty's awesome bot reminded me of these that i did for my website.

1846d81de9f0dc925b20d084ce7ce827
Rebound of
Robot Sprites
By Marty Alchin
View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
owen the owen.
owen the owen.

More by owen the owen.

View profile
    • Like