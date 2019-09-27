Aleksandar Savic

1968 Dodge Charger

1968 Dodge Charger american muscle car american muscle car mustang muscle car speed outline movie illustration iconic fast and furious film dots design charger car automobile auto american 1968 dodge charger
One more vehicle, now for all the fans Fast & Furious, famous 1968 Dodge Charger. :)

Expect more soon! :)

