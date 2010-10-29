Conor O'Driscoll

Conor O'Driscoll
Conor O'Driscoll
black dark retro vintage logo titling star city
Started making a business card. But then, when applying feathering, I saw that it looked good on black. So I changed it completely. And now it's not a business card anymore. It's hardly even a logo. Therefore, I dub it a lowgo.

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Conor O'Driscoll
Conor O'Driscoll

