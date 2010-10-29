Daniel Burka

Level Up Sequence

Daniel Burka
Daniel Burka
  • Save
Level Up Sequence glitch game rewards
Download color palette

This will all be animated. Shelf slides in from the top. Character laughs and celebrates. Rays rotate. Congratulations pop up and disappear. After 1 second the button fades in.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Daniel Burka
Daniel Burka
Head of design on Simple for 1M diabetic & high BP patients.

More by Daniel Burka

View profile
    • Like