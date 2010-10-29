Dave Smay

Framed Mockup - Vintage Star Wars Travel Posters

Framed Mockup - Vintage Star Wars Travel Posters starwars matte framed artwork vintage retro poster
Here's a quick mock-up of a poster I'd love for @stevethomasart to release (if he does, then count me in.)

A more detailed version can be seen at: http://grab.by/77Mt and the originals over at: http://bit.ly/b4boca

Thoughts?

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
