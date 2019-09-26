Uptown Spot: Summer Camp Web Project

This project was crafted during an intensive series of design summer camp workshops held by Mediapark team.

Our mission was to create a real estate web app that could represent creative and vibrant life of

Naujamiestis - a neighbourhood in the centre of Vilnius City.

Called a little Berlin it is a unique place where old industrial architecture meets growing cultural and underground life. To express that, my design relied upon explorations of 90’s pop culture visual styles.

---

