Uptown Spot: Summer Camp Web Project

This project was crafted during an intensive series of design summer camp workshops held by Mediapark team.
Our mission was to create a real estate web app that could represent creative and vibrant life of
Naujamiestis - a neighbourhood in the centre of Vilnius City.
Called a little Berlin it is a unique place where old industrial architecture meets growing cultural and underground life. To express that, my design relied upon explorations of 90’s pop culture visual styles.
