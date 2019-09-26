Povilas Kankalis

Uptown Spot: Summer Camp Web Project

Povilas Kankalis
Povilas Kankalis
  • Save
Uptown Spot: Summer Camp Web Project animation flat design typography ui ux exploration cases 90s photoshop gif sketch realestate webdesign web motion
Download color palette

This project was crafted during an intensive series of design summer camp workshops held by Mediapark team.

Our mission was to create a real estate web app that could represent creative and vibrant life of
Naujamiestis - a neighbourhood in the centre of Vilnius City.

Called a little Berlin it is a unique place where old industrial architecture meets growing cultural and underground life. To express that, my design relied upon explorations of 90’s pop culture visual styles.
---
Be sure to visit @Mediapark to check out more of our work. Also, you can follow our shenanigans and day to day activities via Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.

Povilas Kankalis
Povilas Kankalis

More by Povilas Kankalis

View profile
    • Like