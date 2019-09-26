Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nafiri

Nafiri is a beautiful and attractive font that represent the excitement of Christmas and Winter holiday. Titlings, swashes, alternates, & underlines of this font makes your design unique and stand out.

Download here:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/nafiri/ref/235567/

For any question regarding this font, feel free to contact me on handletter.yean@gmail.com

Posted on Sep 26, 2019
