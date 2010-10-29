Charlie Pratt

Next logo concept

Charlie Pratt
Charlie Pratt
Hire Me
  • Save
Next logo concept logo identity mark illustrator typography
Download color palette

Not quite so abstract.

C8a230dae350536a27586ec863ad1aa3
Rebound of
Logo Development
By Charlie Pratt
View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Charlie Pratt
Charlie Pratt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Charlie Pratt

View profile
    • Like