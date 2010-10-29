Jeph Christoff

Cobra Logo

Cobra Logo cobra halloween pen tool
I've never really been good with the pen tool and I'm envious of Rogie King and Kyle Steed of their pen tool skills, but I sketched this last night and I really like how it came out.

Posted on Oct 29, 2010
