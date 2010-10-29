André Neves

Towers icon v2

André Neves
André Neves
  • Save
Towers icon v2 towers iphone game icon
Download color palette

2nd attempt.

I would really, really, love some feedback as I suck at drawing icons :(

B539a7750e0eeaee10ab11dfb15c63ed
Rebound of
Towers icon v1
By André Neves
View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
André Neves
André Neves

More by André Neves

View profile
    • Like